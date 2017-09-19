Wake County school officials consider redistricting plan

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – With four new schools opening and a mandate on smaller class sizes for certain grades, some Wake County families will see their children assigned to new schools next year.

The district released the first draft of next year’s assignment plan Tuesday.

Students at about 30 other schools could be impacted. It wasn’t immediately clear how many families are affected. School board members asked staff members to get that information.

“These are not decisions any of us want to make, but growth is there. We’re going to have to make changes. We have to make sure we adhere to creating healthy schools, which is important to us,” said school board chair Monika Johnson-Hostler.

While Wake County makes changes to student assignment annually, the process is more complicated this year due to a state mandate to reduce class sizes at the kindergarten through third-grade level. Administrators suggested enrollment caps at some schools.

To view the draft of the assignment plan and to see how your family could be affected, click here.

The board could vote on a final version of the plan in late November.

The board is also considering reducing the number of year-round schools to better utilize buildings and attract more students to some schools.

As part of that proposal, these six modified and year-round calendar schools would switch to the traditional calendar in the 2018-2019 school year:

East Wake Middle School

North Garner Middle School

Lockhart Elementary School

Carver Elementary School

Rand Road Elementary School

Vance Elementary School

Additionally, Lake Myra and Timber Drive elementary schools could switch from single-track (Track 4) year-round to multi-track year-round.

A vote on this proposal is expected on Oct. 3.