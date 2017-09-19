Warm week continues; Category 5 Maria heading to Puerto Rico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Warm air will be in store for the rest of the week into the weekend. Rain chances will stay small, so the weather will remain nice to head outside in the mid-to-late September air.

High pressure off to our northwest will keep skies dry today after some early morning clouds and fog it will become mostly sunny; highs will be a couple degrees warmer than Monday, look for middle 80s. Our normal high this time of year is now 81.

Wednesday will be the warmest this week as highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. An upper level disturbance could trigger a late day shower, but the chances will be small. A cold front will approach on Thursday and with it a shower or thundershower can’t be ruled out, but once again the chances will remain small.

After that, high pressure will build in. On the first day of Fall, on Friday, it will be slightly cooler in the middle 80s. The upcoming weekend looks sunny and warm as high pressure will continue to dominate, that should last into next Monday too.

In the tropics:

Hurricane Jose continues to move north staying halfway between the Outer Banks and Bermuda. It is a Category 1 storm and will weaken as it moves north. By the end of the week, it will lose its tropical characteristics southeast of New England. High surf and dangerous rip currents continue along the Outer Banks, but conditions should start to improve as the storm gets further away during the day.

Hurricane Maria is a dangerous Category 5 storm. It crushed Dominica overnight and is now headed to St. Croix and then Puerto Rico. It is forecast to be over St. Croix by Tuesday night then move over Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning. After that, the storm will head just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands, then make a turn to the north. Long range models show that with the remnant low of Jose hanging around off the New England coast, and high pressure over North Carolina and also east of Bermuda, Maria should follow a similar path as Jose and go between those two highs and stay offshore between our coast and Bermuda. This will be a week away, so Maria will have to be watched closely for any possible changes.

Today will become mostly sunny after some early morning patchy fog. The high will be 85. Winds will be north 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be light out of the west.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny and quite warm with a slight risk of a late day shower. The high will be 89. Winds will be west around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday Night will be partly cloudy with some fog possible. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be light out of the west.

Thursday will be partly sunny with an isolated PM shower or thundershower possible. The high will be 88, winds will become northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65.

Saturday will be sunny and warm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 63.

Sunday will also be sunny and warm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 62.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued warm. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 64.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

