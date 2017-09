RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck closed four of five lanes on Interstate 440 eastbound near mile-marker 12 briefly on Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Traffic could be seen flowing through the area by about 4 p.m. The wreck was near Yonkers Road.

More details were not immediately available.