2 airlifted, 2 others injured after truck carrying 20 tons of concrete rolls onto van in NC

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a truck carrying 20 tons of concrete overturned on the van they were riding in. Two other teenage girls inside the van were also taken to the hospital.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the truck was driving along Highway 49 near Zion Church Road, in Concord, when the crash happened. Troopers say the driver took a turn too fast and the truck rolled over onto a Honda van.

The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of concrete at the time.

There were three 13-year-old girls and a 44-year-old woman in the van. According to troopers, the woman and one of the teens had to be airlifted to the hospital, the other teenagers were taken by ambulance.

Troopers say the driver, who was not injured, will be charged in the crash.

A crane was called in to move the wrecked truck. Highway 49 has since reopened.