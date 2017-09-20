2 in custody after Eastern Wayne County High put on lockdown

By Published: Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Eastern Wayne County High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to an incident across the street from the school, officials said.

Around 12:30 p.m., two men involved in the incident came across the street and onto a grassy area of the school’s property, according to Ken Derkson with Wayne County Schools.

The school alerted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office due to the men looking suspicious.

Deputies arrived and the two men were taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted at about 1 p.m.

Eastern Wayne was already releasing early Wednesday due to school meetings.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s