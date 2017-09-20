2 in custody after Eastern Wayne County High put on lockdown

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Eastern Wayne County High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to an incident across the street from the school, officials said.

Around 12:30 p.m., two men involved in the incident came across the street and onto a grassy area of the school’s property, according to Ken Derkson with Wayne County Schools.

The school alerted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office due to the men looking suspicious.

Deputies arrived and the two men were taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted at about 1 p.m.

Eastern Wayne was already releasing early Wednesday due to school meetings.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.