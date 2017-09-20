Baby found in sealed containers had been dead nearly a year, autopsy shows



FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Autopsy results show that a baby found dead during an eviction in Fountain Inn died nearly a year ago, according to the Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols.

The autopsy showed the fetal remains. which were found in a sealed container which was inside another sealed container, are of at least 38 weeks gestational age. The decomposition is consistent with the baby having been dead 10 to 11 months before being found.

EARLIER: Baby’s body found in sealed containers, SC authorities say

Due to decomposition, officials can’t determine the cause and manner of death, or the sex of the remains.

They also don’t know if the child was born alive or stillborn.

The remains were found at the Fountain Hills Apartments on Chapman Road while Laurens County deputies were serving eviction papers.

The baby was found in a bedroom in the third-floor apartment of a female resident, according to Fountain Inn Police Chief Keith Morton.

“It’s tragic all around,” Morton said.

Morton said authorities are making counseling available to officers investigating the case.

No charges have been filed at this time.

“The landlord was coming down and she was just crying,” said Bianca Jackson, a resident at the complex, “I’m like, ‘Miss Reina, what’s wrong?’ And she was like ‘Bianca, there’s a dead baby up there.”

“You could actually smell it coming down once they lifted the tops open,” Jackson said.

Fountain Inn Police Department are investigating the infant’s death, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“It’s very sad and very difficult for officers and investigators to have to go in and do their job and determine what took place,” said Fountain Inn Police Capt. Michael Hamilton.

Nichols also expressed sadness.

“It hurts real deep to see this child under this type of situation,” Nichols said.