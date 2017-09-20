Family, friends and colleagues remember those killed in Duke Life Flight crash



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family, friends and colleagues laughed and cried inside Duke University Chapel Wednesday as they remembered the four people who lost their lives in the Duke Life Flight crash.

Duke Life Flight members Kris Harrison, Crystal Sollinger, and pilot Jeff Burke, along with patient Mary Barlett died on September 8.

“The absence of Kris, Crystal, Jeff and Mary has been profoundly felt by our entire community and most importantly their loved ones,” said Eugene Washington, Duke chancellor for Health Affairs.

The four lost their lives when the helicopter went down while flying from Elizabeth City to Duke University Hospital.

“We have not only lost friends and colleagues, we have lost family and together we will learn how to move on,” said Rene Borghese, Life Flight program manager.

Outside, several helicopters flew over the chapel to honor the team that died while working to save others.

Several helicopters fly over Duke Chapel at the end of the memorial service. pic.twitter.com/Uz4EzMqS8z — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) September 20, 2017

Duke University Hospital president Kevin Sowers says the loss has impacted the entire hospital team.

“When you lose that, a team, and people that you’ve been in the back of the copter with, it has a significant impact on how you feel, not only about their loss, but how you feel as a team,” said Sowers.

While Sowers says moving on won’t be easy, members of the Duke Life Flight team know there’s still more work to do.

“They would want our Life Flight team to move forward, and carry on, on the missions of the next patient transport and to take care of each other,” said Steve Wilson, a Duke Life Flight paramedic.

Right now, Duke Life Flight helicopters are not running but Sowers says he has no concerns about helicopters going back up in the air.

The helicopters have been grounded since the accident.

Sowers says the team will be ready to fly again on Monday.

During that time, officials have been working with pilots to get them comfortable again in the air and doing safety checks.

“I have no concerns,” Sowers said. “Our mechanics go through all of the procedures we do in terms of safety checks on our copters.”

On Thursday and Friday, the team will be working with the rest of the staff to make sure they are comfortable by Monday.

There are two helicopters with the Duke Life Flight team.

Since that crash the team has gotten a replacement helicopter to use until they purchase a new one.

According to the preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board, several witnesses say they saw smoke trailing the helicopter while it was still in flight.