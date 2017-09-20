Father of man shot in Knightdale: He shouldn’t have shoplifted, but he shouldn’t have been shot



KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Deandre Branch was shot in the neck Monday evening. Police said he was shot by a woman working in a building that he ran in to as he fled police. His father, Willie Mitchener Jr., said he may never walk again.

“He’s still over here with no options,” Mitchener said.

Mitchener said he’s been at his son’s bedside at Wake Med since the shooting Monday evening.

EARLIER: Suspect fleeing Walmart shot by woman in nearby building, Knightdale police say

“Not really understanding where that come about, where he was a threat to someone in order for him to get shot,” Mitchener said.

Police said they responded to the Walmart on Knightdale Boulevard for a reported larceny around 6 p.m.

The incident report shows Branch stole 10 bras, valued at $150.

Cell phone video provided to CBS North Carolina showed Branch running from cops.

Authorities said he forced his way into an office building, where he came across Connie Wells, 54. Authorities said she was alone, had a concealed handgun permit and shot Branch.

What happened during that interaction we just don’t know.

So what would Mitchener say to those who argue this woman did what she had to do?

“A crime is a crime, but there are levels to everything. Shoplifting is not right, by no means, but that is no fashion in comparison to your life,” Mitchener said.

Mitchener said his son was not armed, that he’s never owned a gun.

Police wouldn’t comment on that.

“He is a great kid. In life you make bad choices,” Mitchener said.

He also questioned the police response – why were so many cruisers needed? Did officers have to go in with guns drawn?

Knightdale police are expected to meet with the Wake County District Attorney’s office Thursday afternoon. Wells has not been charged.