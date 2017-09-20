Former Canes star Erik Cole retires from hockey



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Cole signed a ceremonial contract with the team Wednesday – signalling his retirement from playing hockey.

Cole was selected by the Canes in the third round of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft and went on to play 892 career regular-season NHL games with the Hurricanes, Oilers, Canadiens, Stars and Red Wings.

Cole suffered a neck injury on March 4, 2006 as the Canes marched towards the playoffs.

Three months later, he skated in the final two games of the Stanley Cup Final for the Canes, who topped the Edmonton Oilers for the cup.

Hurricanes President Don Waddell named him as team ambassador at Wednesday’s retirement ceremony.

The Canes season begins October 7 at 7 p.m. against the Minnesota Wild in Raleigh.