Hunt on for ‘mad pooper’ – a Colorado jogger who poops on sidewalks, runs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/CNN) – A Colorado woman says the police need help to find a jogger, dubbed “the Mad Pooper,” who was caught defecating on the sidewalk in front of her children.

Cathy Budde says her kids caught the woman mid-squat, pants down and unashamed.

“They came screaming, like, ‘You’re not going to believe this.’ They’re crying. I’m like, ‘What?’ They’re like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop.’ So, I come outside, and it’s like, oh dear goodness. I was like, ‘Are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry,'” Budde said.

At first, Budde assumed it was an accident.

“So, I thought for sure she’s mortified. It was an accident. She will go get a dog bag, come back, clean it up and never run here ever again. Not the case,” she said.

Budde now says the runner knows what she’s doing and comes with napkins in her pockets. She doesn’t use any of the several bathrooms nearby at the park or gas station.

“It’s not like it’s private. People can see you. I mean we’re seeing her,” Budde said.

The mother worked on an embarrassing smear campaign, posting a sign asking the woman to stop. The police are also now involved.

Officers have asked Budde to take some pictures of the runner to help identify her. They say the woman could be facing charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.

Budde says other people have come forward saying they’ve seen the same woman relieve herself outside a local Walgreens and in people’s yards.

“It’s just not a natural thing we would do in our society to drop your trousers and relieve yourself right there when you know that there are people around especially,” resident Mark Odette said.

Copyright 2017 KKTV, Cathy Budde via CNN. All rights reserved.