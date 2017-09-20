Is your water bottle making you sick?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lot of people have switched to reusable water bottles to help save the environment, but a study that got a lot of play recently has people fearing their reusable water bottles could actually be a breeding grounds stuff that could make you sick.

The study appearing on the website Treadmill Reviews went viral around the net almost as soon as it was posted.

It says it’s not the water you have to worry about – it’s the bottle.

The website looked at a number of reusable sport water bottles and claimed that many were breeding grounds for bacteria.

They said their lab analysis indicated the average unwashed bottle contained more than 300,000 bacterial units per cubic centimeter, which the claimed, is more bacteria than what’s in a dog’s water bowl.

But, before you start throwing all your reusable water bottles away, listen to the other side of the story.

“It’s really not science,” says Dr. Lee Riley of UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health.

He says bacteria are everywhere and just because an object like a water bottle contains bacteria doesn’t make it “dirty.”

“Container bottles, any sort of environment – you’re always going to find some sort of bacteria,” he says. “They have absolutely no health significance.”

So what’s the deal? Aren’t bacteria supposed to be bad?

Riley says not necessarily, because some bacteria are beneficial to humans.

“If we don’t have these kinds of bacteria in our intestines, we will be very, very unhealthy,” Riley explains.

He says people often confuse bacteria with viruses, and viruses can be dangerous. Turns out, our bodies actually need a steady flow of bacteria to stimulate our immune system and aid in proper digestion.

You should always give your reusable water bottle a good cleaning but don’t fear the bacteria.

You can put your water bottle in the dishwasher, or wash it by hand with soap and water.

If you feel your bottle needs a really deep cleaning, after you’ve done the soap and water wash, fill your bottle one fifth of the way with white vinegar and the rest with water.

Let it stand overnight, and then rinse it out thoroughly to remove any trace of vinegar.