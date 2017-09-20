Man dies after being electrocuted at Mount Olive Butterball factory

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A worker at the Mount Olive Butterball plant died after being electrocuted on Tuesday afternoon, according to Jason Tyson, communications officer with the North Carolina Occupational Safety & Health Division (OSH).

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the plant located at 1628 Garner Chapel Road when a male maintenance worker, identified as 28-year-old Robert McCullen, was “replacing a light above a drop ceiling when apparently the circuit was energized and the male was electrocuted,” Tyson said.

McCullen was transported to Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville where he died. OSH is investigating the death.

Tyson said that official reports can take up to three months to complete.

The Butterball plant has not had any deaths in the past five years.

The company released a statement to CBS North Carolina:

Butterball’s first concern is always the safety and well-being of our team members, and we are deeply saddened by the death of a team member that occurred yesterday afternoon at the Butterball Mount Olive, North Carolina facility. An accident occurred while an employee was performing maintenance duties and the employee died as a result of his injuries. Robert McCullen, 28, was a maintenance team lead and had been with Butterball since 2010. We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends. Team members performed CPR immediately while emergency personnel were notified and responded to the scene, but were unable to revive him. In addition to conducting an internal investigation, we are working closely with authorities and are offering our full cooperation during this investigation. Grief counseling and support through the Employee Assistance Program is available at the facility.”