Marbles Kids Museum celebrates 10 years — and a big future expansion



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh is a place to play and learn — and it’s celebrating a big birthday, as well as plans to expand.

“The opportunities for my daughter to learn and explore and just be herself are just wonderful,” said John Scarborough, a father and member at Marbles Kids Museum.

Officials said the fact Marbles Kids Museum is turning a decade old is proof of its success.

“So many families come in day after day and we’ve grown our visitation to almost 3,000 people on a regular Saturday,” said Marbles Kids Museum design specialist Michelle Ward.

On Sept. 29, everyone gets to stay up until 10 p.m. to celebrate.

“There will be a dance party, fun glow sticks and great activities,” Ward added.

For a $3.1 million present, the museum is expanding with their recent purchase of the old Longleaf School of the Arts.

“The thing we’ve heard from our community is that they want more play,” Marbles Kids Museum CEO Sally Edwards told CBS North Carolina.

Museum officials said more people are coming into play each day, and with Wake County’s expected growth, the additional space is needed.

“We don’t know yet how exactly that building is going to play into the eventual 10-year expansion plan,” Edwards said. “It really helps us square off our campus for future expansions.”

This eventual added space is exciting for the parents and their kids.

“Where program cuts are happening all the time with these kinds of thing…I think it’s wonderful,” said Scarborough.

While construction on the new building is not expected to begin until in 2020, we could hear future plans as early as next month.