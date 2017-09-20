Mexicans in NC look to help those affected by earthquake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People are scrambling in Mexico to help find anyone who may still be trapped after Tuesday’s earthquake.

The rush is on in North Carolina, too, to send help to Mexico.

At the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh, the Mexican flag is flying at half-staff and will be for three days as part of a national period of mourning.

“Mexico, we are family,” said Erika Avalos, a Randolph County resident who drove to the Consulate in Raleigh to see what she can do to help.

Hilda Chavez came from Thomasville.

“We see the news and everything is terrible,” said Hilda Chavez, a Thomasville resident who made the trip with Avalos.

The friends have been in the US for more than a decade but they’re worried seeing the devastation in Mexico.

For Avalos, she’s no stranger to helping people in their time of need. She recently drove to Houston to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“You can see all the stuff, the houses inside and they don’t have nothing,” said Avalos about her trip to Texas.

The Consulate office is recommending people donate to the Mexican Red Cross.

Officials there said no one so far has approached the Raleigh office, which services the Carolinas, saying they are unable to reach their loved ones in Mexico.

But for Chavez and Avalos, all they need to see are the images and they know they need to help.

“Don’t worry about who you are, where you’re from,” said Chavez. “The people need us.”

An American Red Cross spokesman said the Red Cross is monitoring the situation closely.

As with all international disasters, the Red Cross said it would intervene if the Mexican Red Cross requests help.