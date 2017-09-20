OBX’s beach nourishment projects doing its job, officials say



NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCN) – As hurricanes and tropical storms continue to threaten North Carolina, it has those along the Outer Banks concerned about erosion.

Many of the Outer Banks beach communities are using a process called beach nourishment to try to restore coastlines that have been washed away by erosion.

Beach nourishment involves hauling in large amounts of sand to build up the dunes or widen the beach.

The Town of Nags Head underwent their first beach nourishment project in 2011 and has plans to undergo another one as soon as Spring 2018.

“We knew it was temporary,” said Nags Head Town Manager Cliff Ogburn. “Obviously you can’t hold back Mother Nature, but you can try to position the beach so that it absorb some of the energy.”

Last year Hurricane Matthew washed away about 40 percent of their 2011 beach nourishment project, which involved crews dredging 4.6 million cubic yards of sand on 10 miles of Nags Head’s beach.

“Had the beach not been nourished [during Hurricane Matthew] then we would have seen widespread destruction up and down the beach,” said Ogburn. “The project did what it was supposed to do. It maintained the beach, it broke up the wave energy and we’ve been pleased with that.”

Experts say building big structures on the coast also advances erosion. A lot of development on the oceanfront has been restricted by state setback regulations as another way to prevent erosion.

North Carolina has banned the construction of hardened structures such as sea walls to prevent erosion.

There have been a few exceptions granted, but for the most part, state environmental agencies say they do more harm than good.