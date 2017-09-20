‘Perfect storm’ of issues leads to a smelly Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is calling it a perfect storm of issues and it’s making Holly Springs a little smelly.

CBS North Carolina has been reporting on odor problems from the South Wake Landfill over the past several months.

Waste Management put in some new equipment last month to help with the smell, but they’re still working out the kinks.

Homes and shopping centers in Holly Springs have sprouted up around the South Wake Landfill.

And on any given day homeowners and shoppers can smell the trash.

“I didn’t know what it was until I asked a couple people and they told me it was like the landfill,” said Patrice Johnson, who was visiting Holly Springs to shop.

John Roberson is the director of Wake County’s Solid Waste Management division.

He says they’ve been working on the smelly situation since 2012.

Three weeks ago they started putting in a new vapor system that Roberson says is more than a high tech air freshener.

“We like to think of it as a little bit more than an air freshener.

There’s neutralizing capacity in there.

“Air freshener is more of a masking,” he explained.

The landfill already has a system that pulls methane and other trash gasses out of the landfill.

This new system puts neutralizing vapor in the air.

“It has a fan that is basically continuously blowing air across that, vaporizing the liquid and distributing it through this 3,500 feet of pipe,” said Roberson.

After some trouble getting the machine to the site and setting it up, they’re now facing another problem.

“Have had sort of a power issue that we’re still trying to diagnose. I think we’re past it but it is possible to occur again. But we’ve got some backup fuses and that sort of thing in case it happens again,” said Roberson.

Now they hope to have the machine running 24/7 to offer Holly Springs fewer smelly days.

“More people, more families are moving out of state to North Carolina, Holly Springs, Fuquay-area and I think that’s awesome,” said Johnson of the improvements Wake County is making.