Raleigh man to serve 20 years in prison for manufacturing child pornography

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after more than 40,000 images of child pornography was found on his computers, federal officials said.

The FBI seized a computer in February 2015 that contained information about a website dedicated to distribution of child pornography. That website was hosted on server in Lenior, North Carolina. The FBI seized those servers and were able to extract user names and IP addresses of those who accessed child porn on the site, federal officials said.

One user, “harris,” access child porn on the site multiple times. That users IP address was traced back to the Raleigh residence of Keith William Deichert.

On Oct. 28, 2015, federal agents executed a search warrant at Deichert’s home where they seized computers, media storage devices and publications. One of those publications described sexual contact between adults and children, federal officials said.

Agents also seized two printed publications, “How to Handle Encounters with Law Enforcement,” and “Surveillance and Counter Surveillance.”

Forensic teams extracted 40,433 images and 1,661 videos of child pornography. Also, 200 web cam videos were recovered. Those web cam recordings were made between Deichert and boys on Chatroullete and Omegle.

Federal officials said Deichert used a “program that allows users to transpose previously recorded videos onto their personal webcam.” He would use this program to pretend to be a girl online and take part in sexually explicit conversations.

On Aug. 23, 2016, Deichert was named in a 21-count indictment. He pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing child pornography on May 17, 2017.

After his 20 year prison term, he must serve 15 years supervised probation, federal officials said.

Deichert is classified as a repeat and dangerous sex offender against minors.