Raleigh woman is among ‘Big Brother’ finalists

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends of Christmas Abbott, the Raleigh local in the finals of CBS’s ‘Big Brother’ season 19, say they’re confident Abbott can win.

Wednesday night, right here on CBS North Carolina, you can catch the season 19 finale of Big Brother.

Raleigh local, Christmas Abbott, is one of three finalists.

EARLIER: Raleigh’s Christmas Abbott to appear on ‘Big Brother’ season 19

Abbott owns the CrossFit gym “Invoke”. For a few athletes at invoke, her absence has definitely been noticed.

“It’s been interesting but I’ve yet to have an actual boss,” said Jimmy Stewart.

Stewart works for Abbott as nutrition coach. However, the whole time he’s worked for her, she’s been on Big Brother which sometimes can make work complicated.

“We can’t talk to her at all,” he said.

Stewart says he was expecting to have his boss back at this point, but he’s definitely not complaining.

Other employees of Abbott say they knew she’d be gone for a while.

“However long it lasted, i would expect her to be there the whole time,” said Josh Langdon.

Langdon’s worked for Abbott for about five years, but he says no one knew she was going to Big Brother.

Abbott took a nasty fall early on in the series. She broke several bones in her foot. Langdon says it definitely concerned him, but he’s still confident in his boss.

“I wouldn’t bet against her,” said Langdon.

And Langdon, Stewart and all the athletes and trainers at Invoke will be hoping for an early Christmas this year.