Raleigh’s Christmas Abbot comes up short in ‘Big Brother’ finale

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Crossfit gym owner Christmas Abbott fell short of winning the $500,000 grand prize on Big Brother Wednesday night, becoming the last houseguest evicted.

A member of her alliance, Josh Martinez, won the final Head of Household competition, allowing him to cast the sole vote to evict Christmas while choosing to sit next to Paul Abrahamian in the final two.

The jury of nine evicted houseguests then voted 5-4 for Martinez to win the game. Abrahamian played last season as well and also lost by one vote that time.

“I think (Josh) had a better emotional connection to Christmas, and I was hoping that would carry through. But, at the last minute he got rational,” said Bill Bowden, a member of Abbott’s gym, Crossfit Invoke. Several of the gym’s members gathered Wednesday night at Raleigh Raw Bar to watch the finale.

Early in the game, Christmas broke her foot, leaving her unable to compete in many of the game’s competitions.

“To do what she did, the competitions that she did compete in, she showed true grit,” said Gail Bowden, another member of Abbott’s gym. “I’ve got several of her books. I mean, she’s an inspiration to me. So, yeah, I think she’s an inspiration to the community.”

Some of Abbott’s friends and family traveled to Los Angeles for the finale. The players have been sequestered for the duration of the game, having no contact with the outside world since late June.

“It’s been stressful, honestly, because I want to be there. I want to give her a hug. I want to be supportive of her. So, it’s hard to watch some of this stuff,” said Beth Cowan.

Jen Armour said, “It’s been weird. I miss her a lot. I feel like I’m in a long-distance relationship. I have butterflies in my stomach about seeing her. I’m wondering if we’re still in love. But, yeah, it’s been really cool to see her on TV and especially go through such a big injury like this and really prevail.”

Abbott said if she won she hoped to buy her family a house in Texas and use the remainder of the prize money to expand her business in Raleigh.

Her mother, Barbara Nichols, said, “She just has a motivation that I admire, and I know I don’t have. She has the factor to get out and do things and make great, great successes in her life.”

Abbott has a large following on social media, with more than 500,000 Instagram followers. She gained notoriety a few years ago as the first female pit crew member in NASCAR history.

Her mom said, “Life is good no matter what, and keep going and keep believing.”