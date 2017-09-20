SC woman shot mom in head, planned to burn down apartment, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A Rock Hill woman is facing charges after police say she attempted to kill her mother and set the apartment on fire.

According to a Rock Hill police report, officers were called to an apartment on Iredell Street on Tuesday around 6:29 p.m. to the report of a woman bleeding from her head.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her head. The woman said she and her daughter, 43-year-old Patricia Garcia, were the only ones inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Officers attempted to talk to Garcia, but say she refused to come to the door and was “uncooperative.” SWAT officers were called in and got her to open the foot.

According to the report, officers found a handgun on the bedroom floor. They say a spent shell casing was standing upright on the dresser beside a lit candle.

Officers also reportedly found two filled gas cans in the bedroom as well. According to receipts in Garcia’s purse, the gas and gas cases were bought before the shooting incident with her mother.

“Items in the bedroom suggest Patricia Garcia planned arson of the apartment building after the premeditated murder of her mother,” the report states.

Garcia was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

