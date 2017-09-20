Suspect in Starbucks armed robbery plans to sue Good Samaritan



FRESNO, CA (KSEE) – A bystander stepped in to do what police say was the right thing, but now, that man could find himself in legal troubles.

Back in July, Fresno Police say 30-year old Ryan Flores used a gun and tried to rob the Starbucks near Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. 58-year old Cregg Jerri stepped in to stop the crime, and the two got into a fight. Both men were hurt, but the Flores family said their son plans on suing Jerri for excessive force.

Flores remains in jail, and faces a felony attempted robbery charge. His mother, Pamela Chimienti, said the family does not condone what he is accused of doing, but she said Flores should not have been attacked back the way he was.

The surveillance video went viral. In the video, you can see Jerry enjoying his drink at Starbucks. Suddenly, a man wearing a Transformers mask pulls out a gun, a knife, and a bag, and demands money from the barista. Investigators have identified the suspect as Flores. In the video, Jerri is seen hitting Flores with a chair, and a violent fight ensues. Investigators said Jerri was stabbed in the neck during the struggle, but managed to wrestle away the knife and stab Flores several times.

Chief Jerry Dyer calls Jerri a hero. But Chimienti said her son is a victim too.

“He has 17 total stab wounds, lacerations, and defensive wounds,” stated Chimienti.

Chimienti said Jerri used excessive force when trying to stop her son from allegedly robbing the Starbucks.

She said, “The guy, in my opinion, went from a Good Samaritan to a vigilante. Stabbing somebody that many times, it doesn’t take that many stab wounds to get somebody to succumb to you.”

Now, Chimienti said her son plans on filing a lawsuit against Jerri for that alleged excessive force.

Dyer stated, “To say that Cregg Jerri is going to be sued for intervening in an armed robbery and being stabbed in the neck. That is ludicrous!”

Dyer says Jerri feared for his life, and said that’s apparent in the video. Jerri does not face any criminal charges.

Legal analyst Charles Magill said Jerri shouldn’t worry about any litigation.

Magill said, “Good luck finding an attorney that wants to represent a young robber who’s going to be convicted of robbery. That’s not going to sell very well to the jury.”

Flores is being held on a $155,000 dollars bail, and is expected back in court next month.