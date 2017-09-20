Teacher sent sexual texts to student, deputies say

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Florida high school teacher is accused of sending sexually suggestive text messages to a student.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies confronted the student and the teacher, 28-year-old Marquita Calhoun, last week. According to a police report, the text messages began as a normal back and forth but eventually turned into an ongoing sexually explicit conversation.

During an interview with law enforcement Calhoun confessed to the crime, the report states. She added that the texting “spiraled out of control and was not based in reality.”

Calhoun is charged with cruelty towards a child by transferring harmful information to a minor.

