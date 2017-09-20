Warm weather continues; Hurricane Maria slams into Puerto Rico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Warm air will be in store for the rest of the week into the weekend. Rain chances will stay small, so the official start of Autumn will feel more like late August than mid-to-late September.

High pressure off to our west will keep skies mostly sunny this Wednesday, however, with the afternoon heating, just enough humidity, and a trough of low pressure, an isolated shower or thundershower can’t be ruled out. It will be the warmest day of the week with Fayetteville reaching 90 for the 77th time this year. Our normal high this time of year is now 81.

Thursday will continue to be quite warm and once again an isolated afternoon shower or thundershower will be possible in a couple spots, mainly south of the Triangle.

High pressure will build in for the first day of fall, on Friday. Highs will be slightly cooler in the middle 80s. The upcoming weekend looks sunny and warm, as high pressure will continue to dominate. That should last into Monday, and by Tuesday, just a slight risk of a shower or storm will be possible.

In the tropics:

Hurricane Maria is a dangerous Category 4 storm moving over Puerto Rico. It is forecast to move northwest during the day and move away from Puerto Rico during Wednesday afternoon. After that, the storm will head just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands, then make a turn to the north. Long range models show that with the remnant low of Jose hanging around off the New England coast, and high pressure over North Carolina and also east of Bermuda, Maria should follow a similar path as Jose and go between those two highs and stay offshore between our coast and Bermuda. This will be a week away, so Maria will have to be watched closely for any possible changes.

Speaking of which, Jose is now a tropical storm with 65 mph winds and is moving northeast. It is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics southeast of New England and stall out there as a low pressure system.

Today will be mostly sunny with just a slight risk of a late day shower or thundershower. The high will be 89. Winds will be west around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day shower thundershower. The high will be 88. Winds will become northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday Night will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday will become mostly sunny. The high will be 86, winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday will be sunny and warm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 63.

Sunday will also be sunny and warm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 62.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued warm. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 64.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

