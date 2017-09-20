Woman stole car, guns and medication from cancer patient, deputies say

MAHAN, W.Va. (WVNS) — Deputies in Fayette County, West Virginia, are searching for a woman wanted for a break-in in the Mahan area that occurred either Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said his office is searching for 39-year-old Brandy Addison of Maple Fork. Addison will be charged with nighttime burglary and grand larceny, which are both felony charges.

Fridley said help from the public aided deputies in identifying the suspect.

The incident happened at a home on Savannah Lane in Mahan sometime Sunday or Monday.

The homeowner, Patricia Vandall, told WVNS she went out of town Sunday afternoon and came home Monday evening to her home ransacked.

Vandall said the thief stole guns, jewelry, money and medication from her husband, who has cancer. She said the intruder also made themselves comfortable in her home by laying and eating in their bed.

Vandall’s yellow Volkswagon Bug was also stolen. Vandall said she knew her car was almost on empty so she went to nearby gas station and checked surveillance video. That’s when she saw a woman she said she does not know driving her car.

Deputies said Vandall’s car was located Tuesday morning on the side of the road.

If you know anything about Addison’s location, you’re asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3950 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.