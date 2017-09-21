1-year-old boy hit by mom’s car during domestic dispute, seriously injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (LocalMemphis.com) — A 1-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday with life-threatening injuries after Memphis police said his mother accidentally hit him with a car.

According to police, they received a shots fired call around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Amber Leaf Lane at the Autumnwood Apartments in the Fox Meadows neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they learned a mother and father were involved in a domestic dispute. Things escalated when the mother tried drive away and the father fired one shot at her. Their 1-year-old son was either thrown from, or fell out of, the car. She then accidentally hit the boy with the car, police said.

The boy’s mother was not shot, but police said she was injured during the fight.

Both the mother and father were taken into police custody.

The child’s mother, Tamara Roscoe, and Yacobian Benner, have been charged. Roscoe is charged with reckless endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license. Benner is charged with aggravated assault, assault, and reckless endangerment.