10 pounds of pot found in I-40 bust, Sampson County deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing charges in Sampson County after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 turned up 10 pounds of marijuana, authorities said.

Kenneth Gamboa, 23, of Falcon Rest Circle in Raleigh, is charged with trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

His bond was set at $10,000 secured.