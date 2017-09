CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face in the Harrells community in Sampson County on Thursday night, authorities said.

The child was put in a vehicle by family members to be taken to the hospital, but officials were able to arrange for EMS to intercept the vehicle and get the child in an ambulance, deputies said.

The boy has since been airlifted to a hospital. Deputies are trying to figure out where exactly the shooting happened.