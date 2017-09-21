4-year-old in car when NC teen was shot to death while driving, officials say

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A 17-year-old male died Wednesday in Columbus County after being shot while he was in a vehicle with a 4-year-old boy.

The boy was not hurt and was returned to his mother.

According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Sincere R. Mullet, of Whiteville, was traveling north on U.S. Route 701 and at the intersection of U.S. Route 74/76 and North JK Powell Boulevard, gunshots were fired at Mullet’s vehicle.

The vehicle traveled off the road, up an embankment through a field, hit a fence and came to rest in the brush behind Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

Mullet was shot in Whiteville city limits, but his vehicle came to rest in the county.

A bystander who noticed unusual tire tracks and the broken fence discovered the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. while out walking.

The State Bureau of Investigation, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Whiteville Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The SBI and Columbus County and Whiteville police are handling the homicide investigation.

