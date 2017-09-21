Carolina Hurricanes team up with Wake Schools for ‘Readvolution’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes have thousands of new teammates…Wake County students!

The new partnership is called “Readvolution.”

It promotes the Hurricanes’ 20th anniversary and the school system’s 2020 strategic plan.

The program will challenge 114 elementary schools to read 2,020 books and individual students to read 20 minutes outside the classroom each day during the first semester, from October 2 through January 12.

Students and teachers will be rewarded as they achieve goals with free tickets to Hurricanes games, school appearances from Stormy and the Storm squad, teacher recognitions and more.

“(This will) foster sort of that enjoyment of reading, I think, and not looking at it as a chore. It’s something that they can have for the rest of their life. A skill that they’ll be able to find some enjoyment out of and continue to learn at the same time,” Jeff Skinner, a Forward for the Hurricanes, told CBS North Carolina.

There will be an online tracking system on Hurricanes.com, where students will log in and input their daily reading activity.