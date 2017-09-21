Cooper vetoes GenX bill



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State lawmakers are at odds over a bill to provide money for more GenX research.

Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he will veto House Bill 56.

Cooper said the bill fails to deliver needed money to state agencies that can take action to deal with GenX.

“I don’t want the people of Wilmington to think that this begins to fix the problem,” said Cooper.

Republican leaders at the General Assembly said the bill does deliver money where it is needed.

“We can provide for testing that can go on right now, and it doesn’t have to wait through the process of hiring folks in Raleigh,” said Sen. Michael Lee, (R-New Hanover County).

Cooper said the bill gives the impression of action while actually allowing the problem to fester.

“They need more help to do the job right to protect our waterways and not legislation that gives them zero funding,” said Cooper.

The bill gives $435,000 for agencies, including UNC-Wilmington, to study the GenX issue.

Opponents want to see more money spread to state agencies, including the departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services.

“DEQ has lost a lot of funding since the beginning of this decade,” said Margaret Lillard, North Carolina Sierra Club Communications Coordinator. “They need funding to address water quality issues.”

A company, Chemours, disclosed to the state this summer that it discharged Gen X, used to make Teflon, into the Cape Fear River at its Fayetteville plant with GenX flowing toward Wilmington.

“This was essentially the only mechanism to provide what I would consider relatively quick relief to our area,” said Lee of the vetoed bill.

Many Republicans, including Lee, say the governor is putting politics ahead of people’s safety.

“This is a public health concern and we need to address it,” said Lee.

State lawmakers do have the option of overturning the governor’s veto. They return to Raleigh in early October and could consider the override at that point.

Some also are opposed to the bill as it included changes to some environmental laws, including a repeal of a ban on plastic bags on the Outer Banks.