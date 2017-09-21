Durham deputy involved in crash following chase

By Published:
(Colton West/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash that ended a vehicle chase Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant when the suspect refused to stop and drove off, authorities said.

The chase didn’t last long before a deputy crashed around 4 p.m. near Stadium Drive between North Duke and North Roxboro streets.

Two patrol cars and a light pole were damaged, bringing down a power line.

No one was injured, and the suspect is in custody, officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

