Durham officials continue to tweak social media policy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham elected officials continued discussions Thursday on their social media policy, although it was voted on and passed Monday.

Durham city attorney Patrick Baker says it’s no simple policy.

“It’s not,” said Baker. “In fact Durham is going to be one of the first to have a social media policy directed toward elected officials.”

It’s taken months to come up with a social media policy for city council members.

Baker is working with the council to create the best policy that ensures information that goes out to the public from their social media is accurate.

“They kind of police themselves,” said Baker. “But even that, it’s really just a statement that you have violated our expectations of behavior. There are no criminal sanctions or civil sanctions attached to that. We really don’t have the ability to do that.”

The latest version was approved Monday night, with an agreement to discuss more changes. During Thursday’s work session, council agreed to make changes to certain language.

Councilman Eddie Davis says policies come with changes.

“We want to make sure that we have things that are there, and we have a policy that people are comfortable with and that it makes sense in terms of trying to make sure the interaction between the public and the council members is something that is reliable and accurate,” said Davis.

Baker says monitoring social media accounts is becoming a bigger task every day.

“In today’s day of social media, you have lots of opportunity to get information out, so that’s something the administration will have to give some thought to,” he said. “They have people that are monitoring that now, but it may become a full time job.”

A vote on the policy will happen again at the next city council meeting, this time including the changes that were discussed Thursday.