Durham police searching for stolen crane

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are searching for a crane stolen this week from an east Durham construction site.

The truck crane, a 2007 Sterling model worth about $100,000, was last seen in the 1100 block of Rosedale Creek Drive, authorities said. That was about 6 p.m. Monday. When workers showed up Tuesday morning, it was gone.

The vehicle had North Carolina license plate YA142884.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call police Cpl. J. Brigante at at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

