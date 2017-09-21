Durham woman who says she shot trooper to avoid jail now a suspect in 2 robberies, police say



RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WNCN) — Richmond Police say the Durham, North Carolina, woman who was arrested after shooting a Virginia State Police trooper on Tuesday is the same suspect who was being sought in connection with two commercial robberies in the city’s southside earlier in the day.

Karisa Shyanne Daniels was taken into custody late Tuesday night after she shot Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam during a pursuit in Henrico County, police said.

In a jailhouse interview, she admitted to committing the trooper, but said she fled from him after being pulled over, then shot him because she didn’t want to go to jail. She called the charge of attempted capital murder, which she’s facing, “ridiculous” because she only shot the trooper in the arm.

EARLIER: Durham woman says she shot state trooper because she didn’t want to go to jail

She has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

Earlier Tuesday, Richmond Police released surveillance video of a suspect who was wanted in connection with a pair of commercial robberies on Midlothian Turnpike. A police spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that Daniels has been identified as that suspect.

Charges are pending for those crimes.