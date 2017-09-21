Garner radio station gathering supplies for victims of Mexican earthquakes



GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — While the Hernandez Pena sisters sit home safe and sound in Cary, more than 2,000 miles away their family members in Mexico are still picking up the pieces after two devastating earthquakes.

“It’s very scary, not knowing what’s going to happen,” said Sheyla Hernandez Pena.

The sisters have family members in Axochiapan, which was very near the epicenter of the latest quake, and Mexico City, which also felt its effects strongly.

“Mexico City, one of our aunts has a furniture store, and the furniture store collapsed, but she was able to get out of the store,” Hernandez Pena said.

Garner radio station “La Grande” is collecting supplies and cash to send to those impacted by the earthquake this week near Mexico City and an earlier earthquake near Oaxaca a couple of weeks ago. Angel Colon made it his mission to get in touch with people living in the Triangle who have family members in Mexico.

“That happened in Oaxaca. We try to go into the little towns because, you know, everybody focus right now to the capitol, but there’s other states that have the same problem,” said Colon.

Colon says it’s been hard to help as much as he’d like with one disaster after another.

“I feel like I don’t know what’s happening in this world you know, because Maria’s coming and we’re still thinking about Puerto Rico too,” said Colon. “So, it’s kind of hard, what are we going to do?”

The Hernandez Pena sisters say with all the poverty in Mexico they know many will not be able to afford to replace what they lost in the earthquake, so, they encourage everyone in the community to give what they can.

“It’s always good to be able to help our brothers and sisters because we never know when we may need it, but right now they need us the most,” Hernandez Pena said.