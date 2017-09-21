Goldsboro man charged with murder in October killing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police have charged a 26-year-old man with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in October.

When police charged Ormond Qudre Cobb on Thursday, he was already being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge from an unrelated case, authorities said.

On Oct. 28, 2016, Shai Taylor Valentine, 21, was found dead behind apartments in the 100 block of Astor Court, police said. He had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.

Cobb, of the 200 block of West Pine Street, is being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit at tip at p3tips.com.