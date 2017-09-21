Gov. Cooper to veto House bill aimed at amending environmental laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed legislation that contains some money to address a little-studied chemical in a North Carolina river because he says it doesn’t help state agencies improve protections for drinking water statewide.

Cooper provided a lengthy explanation for his reasoning in a Medium post:

Clean drinking water is vital to every person and community in North Carolina and stopping threats to our water safety is a top priority for state government.

Cooper vetoed on Thursday the measure sent to him three weeks ago. Now Republican legislators returning in early October must decide whether to try to override the veto — his 12th since taking office in January.

The wide-ranging environmental measure contained $435,000 for Wilmington-area utilities and the local university to clean up and monitor the chemical known as GenX. A plant upstream from Wilmington discharged the chemical into the Cape Fear River until recently.

Two departments in the Democratic governor’s administration had wanted $2.6 million to hire more water quality monitors and scientists.