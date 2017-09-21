Hurricane Matthew leaves lessons for how to pick a contractor



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Many in North Carolina don’t have to imagine rebuilding after a hurricane, because they’re still trying to get over Matthew.

But how do you make sure you rebuild the right way and aren’t leaving yourself vulnerable to the next storm?

Several houses on Penny Stone Lane in Fayetteville were badly damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

At one house, there’s insulation and wood everywhere.

The homeowner says it’s been sitting like this for an entire year because of one thing.

“Shoddy contractor work,” said hurricane victim Paul White.

White says FEMA gave him $14,000, which he then used to pay a crew to fix his house. But a year later, the work remains unfinished, he says.

“These walls that were eaten up by termites need to be replaced,” he said.

It’s the reason he says he and his family have been living in a trailer home. They’ve been waiting on work that’s not being done.

The president of the Home Builders Association of Fayetteville says homeowners should pay at the end of the job and double check the work.

“You need to get two or three estimates, talk with them, you need to be there while they’re doing the work,” said Sharlene Williams.

White says he’s not done yet trying to get his house fixed.

“We’re not quitters, we’re not gonna give up,” said White.

There are several other houses on this street that are still being rebuilt as well. Some families have reached out to volunteers.