Man charged with DWI in Smithfield crashes that injured 5 kids, 1 adult

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after causing multiple crashes that injured six people, including five children, said Smithfield Police Department Capt. Sheppard.

Patrick Jared Crocker, 30, faces three charges — driving while impaired, driving left of center, and careless/reckless driving — for the Tuesday morning crash on U.S. Highway 301 near the Neuse River Bridge in Smithfield.

According to police, Crocker crossed the center line around 8:15 a.m. and crashed into a Ford Taurus before going on to hit another vehicle, a Dodge van. The van was a daycare transportation vehicle carrying five young children. The kids ranged in age from 2-6 years old, police said.

The five children were taken to two local hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported. One of the other drivers, as well as Crocker, was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Crocker was jailed after being released from the hospital. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

Police said more charges may be possible once Crocker’s blood sample test results come back.

