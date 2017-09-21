Man fleeing Durham wreck slams into second car, killing self and leaving woman in critical condition

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run accident along U.S. Route 70 in Durham ran into a second car, killing himself and sending a mother to the hospital in critical condition, the State Highway Patrol said.

The first crash happened about 8:40 p.m. on 70 near its intersection with South Mineral Springs Road, troopers said. The man then fled, heading north on Mineral Springs, before crossing the center line and hitting a car that contained a mother and her teenage son, according to the highway patrol.

The man died at the scene, while the mother was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The teenager was fine, troopers said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the first wreck.