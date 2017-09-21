NC directs Chemours to provide bottled water for homeowners near Fayetteville facility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Chemours has been directed by North Carolina officials to provide drinking water for 11 homeowners near the company’s Fayetteville Works facility after preliminary test results showed GenX above state health goals in residential drinking wells.

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is testing private wells near the facility as well as testing for two other fluorinated compounds, PFOA and PFOS.

Chemours has received preliminary test results for 32 residential wells for people living near the facility.

GenX concentrations were found below the state’s provisional health goal of 140 parts per trillion for eight other residential wells.

The 11 homeowners with GenX levels above the state’s provisional public health goal were supplied with bottled water and health information about GenX. Most of the 11 wells with elevated GenX levels are north of the facility.

