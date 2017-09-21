Northside Elementary’s library home of summer learning in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — As local students continue settling into another week of the new school year, there are some kids in Chapel Hill who never stopped learning over the summer.

While the classrooms were empty and the halls were silent, the library at Northside Elementary School was the exact opposite.

“We wanted create a bridge that would allow our neighborhood friends, our students, to still be able to partake in the same kind of summer reading that lots of kids in the community do. But, do it right here in the school library,” said Kathryn Cole, the school librarian.

It’s the second year that the library has stayed open through the summer. But, it’s not just about reading.

Dan Schnitzer, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools’ sustainability coordinator, works one-on-one with students. The day CBS North Carolina caught up with him he was helping students learn how to build a little neighborhood library.

“It’s really the way education should work in a lot of ways. It’s integration — they’re reading, they’re using technology, they’re building things, they’re using their imagination. I think this is the model I’d like to see education be year around,” he said.

Organizers say this group of students can use that extra bit of help. Many of the children are Burmese refugees whose parents don’t speak English.

“And look. All these kids keep showing up day after day after day. So wouldn’t it be great if you wake up in the morning and your kid can’t wait to get to school and they’re knocking down the door because they know they’re doing this?” asked Schnitzer.

They’ve already seen results from last year’s program as students maintained or improved their reading skills. It’s something Cole hopes other communities and donors will find a way to copy.

A financial donation from David Schmoock helped make sure the program got off the ground this year.

Schmoock is the president of North American Commercial Sales at Dell EMC and lives in Carrboro.

“Even if it just means opening up one day a week a few hours a day, lots of different people coming in to helps, that’s something better than nothing,” said Cole.