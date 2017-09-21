Rebuilding of project at center of massive Raleigh blaze could start in 6 weeks, company says



RALEIGH (WNCN) – New construction at the site of one of Raleigh’s largest fires could begin in six weeks. The Vice President of Clancy & Theys, Baker Glasgow, provided an update at Thursday evening at a town hall meeting.

It’s been six months since that massive Raleigh fire. It consumed what would have been a five-story building known as the Metropolitan. More than a hundred firefighters responded. The damage caused by it is estimated at $50 million.

“We are demolishing the project such that we will get it down to footings, and after that time we’re going to rebuild that project,” Glasgow said.

Glasgow said they’d use the same wood frame construction as last time. Several neighbors asked if it would be different.

“We are going to have high, high security on the project. There’s probably going to be even more security officials walking the job,” Glasgow said.

The cause of that blaze remains undetermined. Neighbors focused in on that.

“We’re talking about a fire and we don’t know what caused it?” a neighbor said.

“That’s correct,” Glasgow said.

Some of those that live in the Quorum and Link Apartments still haven’t been able to return. Detours around the fire scene remain in place.

Several businesses told CBS North Carolina that that’s hurting their bottom line.

“It’s impacted our business, especially dinners because a lot of the residents that were displaced were regulars of ours,” Stephen Day, the owner of Plates said.

“We’re seeing a little less foot traffic during the day,” Seth Hoffman, the owner of the Raleigh Wine Shop said.

Hoffman is concerned some people may be avoiding the area altogether.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance said business there is flat compared to last year.