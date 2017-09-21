Salvation Army emergency canteen returns to Raleigh after helping in Florida after Irma



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After more than a week of feeding families in Florida who were facing the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, the Salvation Army’s emergency disaster canteen returned to Raleigh on Thursday.

The group stopped in Charleston, South Carolina, to meet up with other canteens, and then they made their way to John’s County Florida. The group fed 5,000 families in multiple counties, including many who lost everything.

“That was the most difficult thing, knowing that they weren’t able to rebuild,” said Sarah Ruiz, Community Center Program Director. “Some of them had flood insurance, some of them did not, and we ran into a couple of families, this is their second flood, they were rebuilding. So, knowing they weren’t able to go back to their homes, that’s very devastating.”

The Salvation Army planned to send another canteen back to Florida to relieve them, but now they’re on standby waiting to see what Hurricane Maria does.