Skip the traffic, save gas and ride the bus for free in the Triangle today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If the idea of skipping the traffic on your morning commute sounds good, then Thursday is your lucky day.

It’s a fare-free day for several area buses and it’s a way for people to get a sample of what it’s like.

Normally you’ll be charged a few dollars, but on Thursday you can ride for zero dollars on the GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoDurham, GoCary buses or on Chapel Hill Transit.

People who take the bus daily are getting an extra perk — it’s rider appreciation day so riders will get a gift at the RTC and Durham stations.

Officials with GoTriangle urge people that have never rode on a public bus to give it a try on Thursday. Officials said the buses have free WiFi and it’s a great way to save gas and the headache of daily traffic.

If this is your first time riding, you can map out your ride on the GoTriangle website.