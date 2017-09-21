Tractor-trailer carrying wine flips on US-70 in Clayton, big delays expected

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer carrying a full load of wine flipped on its side in Clayton Thursday morning at the intersection of Shotwell Road and U.S. Route 70, causing major delays, according to the Clayton Fire Department.

The fire department posted a photo on their Facebook page of the tractor-trailer flipped on its side next to a power pole. According to the post, Shotwell Road is blocked at Executive Drive.

A passerby was able to help the driver get out of the truck, the department said. The driver was OK following the crash.

Firefighters responding to the scene were quickly able to contain an oil spill, according to the post.

The fire department said in the post that a “special wrecker” is on the way to the scene to tip the tractor-trailer right side up.

Delays are expected to last into the morning rush hour.

The fire department is advising motorists to use Old Garner Road (Old U.S. Route 70) to avoid the blockage at Shotwell Road.