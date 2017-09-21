Voters to decide fate of Raleigh’s $207-million transportation bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Early voting for elections in Wake County starts Thursday and voters have a new transportation bond to consider.

Raleigh is proposing a nearly $207-million bond to pay for road projects across the city.

The first major difference with this bond and the one that voters approved last year is that it only applies to Raleigh.

Last year’s bond was for all of Wake County.

The City of Raleigh has been discussing improvements to roads like Six Forks Road for months.

Now they’re asking voters to pay for it in the form of a property tax increase, which would about $20 more a year for the average homeowner.

“We’re really just trying to keep up with growth and make sure we have a better quality of life and improve our economy,” said Karen Rindge with WakeUP Wake County.

Rindge says the $207 million bond will cover different issues than last year’s Wake County transportation bond.

That $5 billion plan came with a half cent sales tax increase and focused on increased bus service and a commuter rail.

“This [Raleigh] transportation bond is about much more than paving roads. It is about creating sidewalks, bike lanes, and increasing access to public transit,” said Rindge.

The Raleigh plan also includes landscaping and public art.

It will put in some roundabouts and will turn one way streets like Blount and Person into two way roads.

“We know that a lot of roads around Raleigh need repair and we feel that they could build the basic roads, good roads, wide roads that we need for the automobiles, not bicycles, if they spent the money very wisely,” said Ed Jones with the Wake County Taxpayer’s Association.

Jones says the aesthetic improvements and bike lanes aren’t needed and any other fixes should be made with existing funds, not tax hikes.

“People need to read these bond proposals carefully and make sure they know what they’re voting on,” said Jones.

More specifics of the bond can be found here.

Early voting is happening September 21 through October 7.

Election Day is October 10.