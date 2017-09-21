Warm weather stays, Hurricane Maria to stay away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Warm air will be in store for the rest of the week into the weekend. Rain chances will stay small, so the official start of Autumn on Friday will feel more like late August than mid-to-late September.

Except for a bit of morning fog, it should be mostly sunny and warm on this Thursday. It won’t be quite as warm as Wednesday, but it will be close. On Wednesday the Triangle hit 90 degrees for the 52nd time in 2017, while Fayetteville hit 90 for the 77th time this year. The normal high this time of year is 81.

A trough of low pressure, south of the Triangle, could help trigger an afternoon or early evening isolated shower or storm. The better chance will be areas south of the Triangle.

Then high pressure will build in for the weekend. For the first day of Fall, on Friday highs will be slightly cooler in the middle 80s. The upcoming weekend looks sunny and warm, as high pressure will continue to dominate and highs will stay in the middle 80s. The warm air will last into next work week and it will be mainly dry with just a small chance of a shower or storm on Tuesday.

In the tropics:

Hurricane Maria is a Category 3 storm moving northwest offshore from the Dominican Republic. It is forecast to continue moving northwest during the day and just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday night and early Friday. It will then make a turn to the north and miss the Bahamas. A remnant low that will be Jose, will hang around off the New England coast in combination of high pressure over North Carolina will keep Maria away from the U.S. coast next week. It is expected to weaken to a Category 1 storm next week.

Speaking of Jose, it continues as a tropical storm with 60 mph winds and is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics by the weekend southeast of New England and stall out there as a low pressure system.

Today will be mostly sunny with a slight risk of an afternoon or early evening shower or storm. The high will be 88. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 86. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be light to nearly calm.

Saturday will be sunny. The high will be 86; winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday will also be sunny and warm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 63.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued warm. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 64.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and continue warm.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

