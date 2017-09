ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Asheboro Police say a dead body was found after a house fire on Eastview Drive early Friday morning.

Police are calling the fire and death suspicious.

Firefighters say the flames were visible from the road. When they entered the home, they found a dead body.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators are ordering an autopsy.

