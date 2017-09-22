2 shootings reported within an hour a mile apart in Durham

By Published: Updated:
Police at the Umstead shooting scene. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are responding to two shootings that happened within an hour and about a mile apart Friday night.

Durham police at the scene of the Concord Street shooting Friday night. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

The first shooting was reported before 9:20 p.m. on Concord Street near North Carolina Central University, according to Durham Police.

While police were at the Concord Street shooting scene, another shooting was reported just a mile away at 100 East Umstead Street, police said.

In the second shooting, a woman was shot in the head, neighbors said.

Umstead Street was blocked by police as they investigated the shooting Friday night.

There were no immediate details available about injuries or suspects.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s