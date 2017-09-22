2 shootings reported within an hour a mile apart in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are responding to two shootings that happened within an hour and about a mile apart Friday night.

The first shooting was reported before 9:20 p.m. on Concord Street near North Carolina Central University, according to Durham Police.

While police were at the Concord Street shooting scene, another shooting was reported just a mile away at 100 East Umstead Street, police said.

In the second shooting, a woman was shot in the head, neighbors said.

Umstead Street was blocked by police as they investigated the shooting Friday night.

There were no immediate details available about injuries or suspects.